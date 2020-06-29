Coronavirus Treatment Remdesivir Will Cost Up To $3,120

The recently approved coronavirus treatment Remdesivir will cost up to $3,000 in the U.S. On Monday, Gilead Sciences announced a price of $520 per vial for private insurers, or $3,120 for a six-day treatment. Government insurers like Medicare will get the drug at a reduced cost of $2,340 per treatment.

Gilead's coronavirus treatment remdesivir to cost $3,120 per U.S. patient with private insurance https://t.co/eSTgu90H2X — CNBC (@CNBC) June 29, 2020

Gilead says the treatment can reduce recovery time by an average of four days, which can greatly reduce hospital costs. The U.S. Department of Health has acquired 500,000 treatment courses of the drug already.