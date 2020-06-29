Life

Anthony Mackie Says “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Is A Long Marvel Movie

Anthony Mackie spoke with Variety about his upcoming Disney Plus series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie said that before the pandemic happened, shooting on the Marvel story had begun.

About the show, Mackie said, “We’re shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, ‘I’ve never worked on a TV show like this.’ The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie.”

Mackie loves working with Marvel. He said, “Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we’ll be going back soon.”

