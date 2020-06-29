“Ferris Bueller” Cast Reunited By Josh Gad

A bright spot during the pandemic has been Josh Gad’s series Reunited Apart where he brings cast members from past movies together.

Gad pulled it off again by reuniting members of the cast for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Matthew Broderick who played Ferris was joined by Alan Ruck who was Cameron, Mia Sara who played Sloane, Jennifer Grey who portrayed Ferris’s jealous sister Jeanie and Ben Stein who was the boring teacher that coined the phrase, “Bueller…Bueller.”

Jake Gyllenhaal was a special guest who popped into the Zoom chat. He speculated that he could play Bueller’s son in a hypothetical sequel.