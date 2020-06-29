Life

Papa John’s And Shaquille O’ Neal Fire Up The Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s think you deserve a bigger slice of pizza. The two have teamed up for the Shaq-a-Roni pizza. The pizza has the biggest slice ever from Papa John’s with extra cheese and pepperoni. The extra-large pizza is cut into 8 slices instead of 10 to make the pieces bigger. O’ Neal is on the board for Papa John’s and is also a franchise owner.

