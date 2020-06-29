Online Classes May Be Here To Stay

If you and your kids hated online learning — sorry — it’s likely not going anywhere. In a new USA TODAY article, some parents complained that e-learning made kids feel isolated, they couldn’t keep up with it, and there was no uniform way of doing things between teachers.

But, many district reopening plans in the fall are going to be a mix of classroom instruction and e-learning so schools can comply with required coronavirus safety guidelines.

“The older kids were saying, ‘This is hell.’ My kids feel isolated, and they can’t keep up, and they’re struggling with it.” https://t.co/EpyvRopbp0 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 29, 2020

A new Gallop poll found parents are basically split on sending their kids back to the classroom; 56% said they want their kids to attend schools full time this fall.