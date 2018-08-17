Police Use Taser on 87-Year-Old Woman Cutting Dandelions With a Knife

Don’t tase her, bro!

Well, this escalated quickly. A Georgia police chief said an officer was justified in using a Taser to stun an 87-year-old woman after she didn’t obey commands to drop a knife in her hand. Martha Al-Bishara was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing an officer when police held her at gunpoint before bringing her to the ground with a jolt from the electrified prongs of a stun gun. Relatives said Al-Bishara doesn’t speak English and was merely out cutting dandelions with a kitchen knife near her home near Atlanta. But Al-Bishara’s relatives said the officers should have shown more patience.

Police tased this 87yr old woman when she didn’t drop a knife she was using to cut dandelions from a neighbor’s property. Her family gave us this photo. At 4, what they hope police learn from this incident. pic.twitter.com/QdUc46oFJU — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) August 14, 2018

I guess we should be happy they didn’t just shoot her.