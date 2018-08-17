Police Use Taser on 87-Year-Old Woman Cutting Dandelions With a Knife

Don’t tase her, bro!
Well, this escalated quickly. A Georgia police chief said an officer was justified in using a Taser to stun an 87-year-old woman after she didn’t obey commands to drop a knife in her hand. Martha Al-Bishara was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing an officer when police held her at gunpoint before bringing her to the ground with a jolt from the electrified prongs of a stun gun. Relatives said Al-Bishara doesn’t speak English and was merely out cutting dandelions with a kitchen knife near her home near Atlanta. But Al-Bishara’s relatives said the officers should have shown more patience.
Police tased this 87yr old woman when she didn’t drop a knife she was using to cut dandelions from a neighbor’s property. Her family gave us this photo. At 4, what they hope police learn from this incident. pic.twitter.com/QdUc46oFJU
— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) August 14, 2018
I guess we should be happy they didn’t just shoot her.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.