Quit Your Job and Get Paid to Drink Gin

Love gin and tired of your dead end job?

Well, now is your chance to quit that dead-end job and get paid to travel the world to drink gin! The gin brand Bombay Sapphire and hospitality firm Inception Group are looking for a global ambassador to just travel the world and drink gin. The ambassador and a friend will travel to New York, San Francisco, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Lisbon through November. At the end, you’ll create your own signature gin. You must be 21, have a valid passport, write and use social media, and not mind wearing Victorian clothes. Applications close on August 27.