Anthony Bourdain Documentary On The Way

Following Anthony Bourdain’s death in June, CNN has told Vanity Fair that they’re working on a documentary about the well-traveled chef and author. The film, which should hit screens in 2019, is in pre-production, and the same company that produced his show, Parts Unknown, will be involved.

Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content, says the documentary is still unnamed, but that the network wants it to be “perfect” and they “want to do him justice.”

Parts Unknown was a huge ratings winner for CNN, who will air the twelfth and final season of the series this fall, consisting of five episodes.