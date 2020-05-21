Best Friends Virtual Super Adoption

Join X96 & the Best Friends Network and our Lifesaving Centers for a virtual super adoption on May 27-31, 2020, on Facebook!
The first of its kind, this virtual event will gather adoptable animals from around the state into a central “venue” where you can browse, meet, and complete the check-out process from the comfort of your own couch. Hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption, and now more than ever, local shelters and rescue partners need you. Get more details at adopt.adopets.com.
