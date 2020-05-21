Amazon Reportedly Pushes Prime Day To September

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is reportedly moving Prime Day to September this year.

The online shopping event is normally held during July but because of the pandemic, Amazon has been dealing with warehouses slammed with orders.

Amazon is scheduling its annual Prime Day promotion for September, among other steps to return to pre-pandemic operations, say people familiar with matter https://t.co/gpOuoxIdwy — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 21, 2020

Prime Day is when shoppers can find great deals on Amazon products and great deals on electronics, clothing, and other items. It’s also a way for Amazon to entice people to become members of their Prime service. The reported move has not yet been confirmed by Amazon.