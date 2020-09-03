Big Change: Disney World Says Yes To Adults Wearing Costumes

Disney World is tweaking its rules about adult visitors wearing costumes.

Kids are always allowed to dress-up, but it’s a big no-no for grown-ups (to help keep the “magic” alive for kids when they see characters around the park).

But, now for the first time ever during regular business hours, all Disney parkgoers can wear costumes at the Magic Kingdom between September 15 to October 31.

Disney World Is Allowing Adults To Wear Costumes During Regular Park Hours For The First Time Ever https://t.co/E82W36H8dC — House Beautiful (@HouseBeautiful) September 2, 2020

There are a few rules: Nothing obscene or graphic and no costume masks for anyone over the age of 14.

Of course, you will still have to wear face coverings because of the ongoing pandemic.

