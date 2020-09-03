The Perfect Stocking Stuffer: Funky Flavored Candy Canes

Maybe we can chalk this up to the crazy year 2020 has been?! You can now buy candy canes that taste like ketchup, kale, pizza, or mac-n-cheese.
This is not a joke. I repeat. This is not a joke. The crazy candy canes can be ordered online from Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based shop. The line-up also includes flavors like bacon, shiitake mushroom, and clam.
You Can Order Candy Canes That Taste Like Pizza And Mac & Cheese, Just FYI https://t.co/hQmgS9ryEI
— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) September 2, 2020
Is there a friend or family member you could actually buy these for and they would eat them (and maybe like them?)
