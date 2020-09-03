New Trailer Debuts For “No Time To Die”

James Bond risks it all in the new trailer for No Time To Die.

Daniel Craig’s Bond comes out of retirement after Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright) asks him for help.

All along, there is a secret about Bond’s love interest, Dr. Madeleine Swann (portrayed by Léa Seydoux). Rami Malek is the villain in the film.

Naomi Harris is the new generation of secret agents as Eve Moneypenny and Ralph Finnes lead MI6. The action and the intrigue are enough to keep your attention for 2 and a half minutes. No Time To Die is scheduled to be released on November 20th.

What movie that was delayed by the pandemic are you looking forward to seeing the most?