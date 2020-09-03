Jobless Claims Fall to 881K, Layoffs Remain Elevated

The latest from the Labor Department shows that last week’s jobless claims fell below one million last week, but remained high at 881,000. Over 13 million are still receiving jobless benefits. This time last year, only 1.7 million Americans were receiving benefits. The pandemic is still affecting the economy, with 9.3 million, or only 42% of the jobs lost between March and April, recovered.

Another 881,000 state unemployment claims were filed last week. That's 130,000 fewer than the prior week — but it's not an apples-to-apples comparison, as the Labor Department just changed how it adjusts claims data to account for seasonal variation.

Have you seen any economic recovery in your town? Is the industry you work in bouncing back?