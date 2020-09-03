Life

Woman Banned From Airline After Opening Exit Door And Walking On Wing

Posted on

A woman was too hot to wait for her flight to deplane, so she decided to open the emergency door and walk out on the wing to get some air. It happened this week in Ukraine.

After the flight landed at the airport, the unidentified woman popped open the exit and spent some time on the plane’s wing. When authorities arrived, she told them that she was “hot and wanted to cool down.” The incident was caught on video.

Ukrainian International Airlines blacklisted the woman banning her from flying the carrier every again.

What is the most uncomfortable you’ve been on a flight?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top