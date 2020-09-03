Woman Banned From Airline After Opening Exit Door And Walking On Wing

A woman was too hot to wait for her flight to deplane, so she decided to open the emergency door and walk out on the wing to get some air. It happened this week in Ukraine.

After the flight landed at the airport, the unidentified woman popped open the exit and spent some time on the plane’s wing. When authorities arrived, she told them that she was “hot and wanted to cool down.” The incident was caught on video.

Passenger Banned After Opening Exit Door, Walking on Wing of Plane https://t.co/bzu09ROEgn via @TravelPulse

Ukrainian International Airlines blacklisted the woman banning her from flying the carrier every again.

