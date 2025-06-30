Boner of the Day for June 30th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HIS CHOICE OF T-SHIRT SAYS IT ALL ‘
Passenger on a Thai Lion Air flight was forcibly dragged off the aircraft after “throwing a tantrum” when his seat wasn’t changed. The man dressed in a Garfield shirt and green shorts became loudly upset and disruptive when his request for a bigger seat was denied by the flight attendants. This outburst lasted around an hour until authorities removed the man off the plane, and got arrested with aggravated assault. A passenger who filmed the meltdown said, “he just thought the economy seat was too crowded and insisted on moving to the emergency exit. The flight attendants had to call the police because he refused to cooperate”.
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S “OFF WITH THEIR HEADS” AT THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT.
Attorney General Pam Bondi had fired at least 3 of the career Justice Department prosecutors who worked on cases related to the January 6th riot in 2020. The attorneys found out via letter, with the only explanation being that they would be “removed from federal service effective immediately”, signed by Bondi herself. This is yet another step that the current administration has taken, targeting federal officials that have cases against President Donald Trump. An insider reported that “[n]o one is safe from this administration’s whims and impulses”.
Boner Candidate #3: THE WHAT OF AMERICAN HISTORY?
Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno made an appearance on Laura Ingrahm’s show on Thursday regarding Trumps recent bombing on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Monroe said “that operation that you ran will go down in the anals of American history as the greatest military operation ever”. The word that Monroe was looking for was annal (ˈan(ə)l), as in a document. Ingrahm gave a fast look to the crew, but kept her composure throughout the show.