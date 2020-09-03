Robert Pattinson Tested Postitive for COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’ Production

Warner Bros released a statement regarding the movie, The Batman. A member of “The Batman” production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with the established protocols.

Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Halting ‘The Batman’ Production (Report) https://t.co/88QI7d7sFp — Variety (@Variety) September 3, 2020

While the statement did not name Robert Pattinson, Vanity Fair later confirmed it is Robert who has COVID-19. They had just started filming the movie again and were three days into filming when Robert tested positive.

The movie has three more months of filming.