Robert Pattinson Tested Postitive for COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’ Production

Warner Bros released a statement regarding the movie, The Batman. A member of “The Batman” production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with the established protocols.
While the statement did not name Robert Pattinson, Vanity Fair later confirmed it is Robert who has COVID-19. They had just started filming the movie again and were three days into filming when Robert tested positive.
The movie has three more months of filming.
