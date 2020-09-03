‘The Godfather Part III’ New Edit, Complete With Different Ending, Coming to Theaters

Paramount Pictures will release a new edit with a different ending and restoration of The Godfather III. The movie will be in theaters in December followed by a digital and DVD debut.

Paramount said the new edit is the original vision Francis Ford Coppola and screenwriter Mario Puzo had for the movie. Francis Ford Coppola oversaw every aspect of the restoration to make sure his personal standards and directorial vision were met.