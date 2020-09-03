Burger King Unveils New ‘Touchless’ Restaurant Design For The COVID-19 Era

Burger King is redesigning its restaurants for the COVID-19 era.

The fast-food chain has unveiled two new “touchless” restaurant designed aimed at limiting person-to-person contact.

The restaurants feature multiple drive-thru lanes with food delivered directly to your car by conveyor belt. Another design includes expanded outdoor seating and a walk-up window.

Burger King unveiled a new restaurant design to meet consumer habits changed by Covid-19 https://t.co/r2X7uGKkAd pic.twitter.com/bV36UvyVEw — Forbes (@Forbes) September 3, 2020

The new designs also take up 60 percent less space, allowing more room for drive-thru customers. They’ll make their first appearance next year in Miami, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Is this what restaurants will look like in the future? Is touch-free takeout service the new ‘normal’?