Scientists Say Ancient Megalodon Shark Was Twice The Size Of A Great White

Sharks are scary enough as it is – now imagine one more than twice the size of the largest great whites.

U.K. scientists recently determined that the giant megalodon – a prehistoric shark that roamed the seas up to 23 million years ago – could grow as long as 52.5 feet.

The megalodon is the inspiration behind fictional sharks like Jaws and The Meg. Earlier this year a megalodon tooth was found in South Carolina that was the size of a human hand.

