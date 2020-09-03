Scientists Say Ancient Megalodon Shark Was Twice The Size Of A Great White

Sharks are scary enough as it is – now imagine one more than twice the size of the largest great whites.
U.K. scientists recently determined that the giant megalodon – a prehistoric shark that roamed the seas up to 23 million years ago – could grow as long as 52.5 feet.
It had teeth as big as hands, and a fin as tall as a human adult. https://t.co/txSSvXGwl9
— CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2020
The megalodon is the inspiration behind fictional sharks like Jaws and The Meg. Earlier this year a megalodon tooth was found in South Carolina that was the size of a human hand.
Do you have a fear of sharks? If you could bring back one extinct species, what would it be?
