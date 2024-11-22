Boner of the Day for November 22nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: CROSSFIT IN THE SKY
Bárbara de Regil, a famous influencer and tv soap star, is facing some backlash online after she did a full-on workout in the aisle of an airplane. “I’m feeling crazy after nearly 35 hours in the air on planes,” said de Regil on an Instagram post. In a video posted on social media, de Regil is seen doing jump squats as well as running in place. Many did come to her defense, saying it was healthy to be moving around when sitting on planes for that long.
via Yahoo!
Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT PUTTING ON ANYONE’S JERSEY. RIGHT.
TV host, Megyn Kelly, is starting to be seen by many as hypocritical for going to a Trump rally but then coming out and saying she is “an Independent.” Kelly has openly criticized her co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for wanting to reconcile with President-elect Donald Trump. “It is the access to power that they crave, and this is what I find so unattractive, Paul. I have the opposite. As soon as anybody starts inviting me like too much into the fold, I repel. I’m like, “I’m out.” I’m not on anybody’s team. I’m not on your team, not on his team, her team. I’m a journalist, I’m an independent, I’m not putting on anybody’s jersey,” said Kelly on Sky News. This comment was made after Kelly went to a Trump rally and endorsed Trump as a “protector of women.”
via Mediaite
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: TRUTH BE TOLD: THE STANDARDS HAVE NOT BEEN LOWERED.
Nominee for the leader of the Defense Department, Pete Hegseth, has been greatly criticized after he made comments about how women should not be allowed in combative roles of the military. “The standards have been lowered. I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles,” said Hegseth on the Sean Ryan Show. However, if anything, many think the standards for women in the military have been jacked up higher, requiring them to go through extreme physical testing to be able to join ranks like a Green Beret or Army Ranger. Back in 2016, the defense secretary Ash Carter said in a press conference, “As long as they qualify and meet the standards, women will now be able to contribute to our mission in ways they could not before. They’ll be allowed to drive tanks, fire mortars and lead infantry soldiers into combat.” However, in the United States, women have long since served in the military in numerous different roles. Many more having recently served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
via Fox 13