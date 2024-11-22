Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 22nd, 2024

Opening November 22, 2024

• Wicked • Broadway prequel to “The Wizard of Oz” • theaters • didn’t see it.

A young witch named Elphaba meets another young witch named Glinda and become friends. After both meet the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship seems to become tested.

Director: Jon M. Chu

Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum

• Gladiator II • Roman epic sequel • theaters • 3 stars.

A young man named Lucius is forced to fight in the Rome Colosseum after his home is destroyed by Roman Emperors and finds hope and strength to do it from his past.

Director: Ridley Scott

Stars: Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington

——

Next week (Wednesday):

• Moana 2

• Maria