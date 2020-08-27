‘Bill & Ted 3’ Wanted To Use A CGI George Carlin

You won’t see Rufus – aka the late George Carlin – in the new Bill & Ted movie. But the producers originally had a plan to bring him back in CGI form.

Director Dean Parisot recently revealed that the original plan was to have a scene with Rufus using a combination of CGI and unused footage from the original movie.

Bill & Ted 3 initially included a scene featuring a CGI George Carlin, director Dean Parisot revealed in a new interview with Polygon. https://t.co/G1Vp8U2ZQ4 — Nerdist (@nerdist) August 27, 2020

However, Parisot says they shot would have been “incredibly expensive, and very difficult to pull off in a convincing way” – and the scene was cut.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will debut in theaters and On Demand on Friday, August 28th.

How do you feel about resurrecting dead actors with CGI? Do you plan on watching Bill & Ted Face The Music this weekend?