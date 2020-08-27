Disney Is Doubling Down on Black Widow and More Heading to Theaters

Disney is moving forward with a few of their titles in theaters. “Black Widow”, which was supposed to hit theaters in May is now scheduled for November 6, 2020. Other movies like “Soul”, “Free Guy” & “West Side Story” are still on track for a theatrical release this year.

“Soul” stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

“Free Guy” stars Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi.

“West Side Story” stars Maddie Ziegler and Ansel Elgort.

Are you comfortable going to the movie theater in November?