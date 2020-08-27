Corelle’s Force is Strong with This Plate Set

Clean your plate, you will, when you use Corelle’s new collection of Star Wars plates at dinner time. This white, eight-plate collection features black-sketched art of iconic Star Wars moments, including one that shows Chewbacca giving you a congratulatory “roar” for finishing your meal. If you think these plates may be your only hope to get the kids to eat their veggies, you can buy them at Corelle.com.

Corelle and Pyrex Honor Star Wars Day With This Limited-Edition Flatware and Storage Collection https://t.co/pwx7mc6h4o — House Beautiful (@HouseBeautiful) May 4, 2020

