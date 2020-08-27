FDA Approves Fast, $5 Coronavirus Test

The FDA has given Abbott Labs the green light to market a portable COVID-19 test that delivers results in just 15 minutes and costs only $5. Abbott executives told NBC News that the test is about the size of a credit card, doesn’t require any additional lab equipment, and even uses a less-invasive swabbing method than other tests to get a sample.

Tens of millions of these tests could begin shipping in September with a push to ship 50 million tests by October.

