Life

FDA Approves Fast, $5 Coronavirus Test

Posted on

The FDA has given Abbott Labs the green light to market a portable COVID-19 test that delivers results in just 15 minutes and costs only $5. Abbott executives told NBC News that the test is about the size of a credit card, doesn’t require any additional lab equipment, and even uses a less-invasive swabbing method than other tests to get a sample.

Tens of millions of these tests could begin shipping in September with a push to ship 50 million tests by October.

Will more people be willing to take a COVID-19 test if it’s cheaper and faster?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top