Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 27th, 2024

Opening September 27, 2024

What’s opening this week:

• The Wild Robot — animated robot in nature — theaters — didn’t see it.

A robot named Roz finds itself stranded on a desert island after being shipwrecked. Roz ends up helping taking care of the animals on the island.

Director: Chris Sanders

Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor

• Megalopolis — Roman parable in New York — theaters — 3 stars.

A city called New Rome causes conflict between a man named Cesar looking for a utopian society, and a man named Franklyn craving power. All the while, a young woman named Julia faces contention because she is in love with Cesar but is also the daughter of Franklyn.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Stars: Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel

• Lee — biopic of WWII photographer — theaters — 3 1/2 stars.

Capturing the story of a model named Lee Miller who, during World War II, becomes a photographer and famous war correspondent for Vogue magazine.

Director: Ellen Kuras

Stars: Alexander Skarsgard, Kate Winslet, Andy Samberg

• My Old Ass — coming-of-age comedy — theaters — 4 stars.

A young girl named Elliot always marches to the beat of her own drum, and after she meets her older self during a mushroom trip, she realizes she has to start probably rethinking a lot of things in her life.

Director: Megan Park

Stars: Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White

———

Next week:

• Joker: Folie a Deux

• A Different Man

• The Outrun

• Monster Summer

• White Bird