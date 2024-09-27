Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 27th, 2024

Opening September 27, 2024
What’s opening this week:
• The Wild Robot — animated robot in nature — theaters — didn’t see it.
A robot named Roz finds itself stranded on a desert island after being shipwrecked. Roz ends up helping taking care of the animals on the island.
Director: Chris Sanders
Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor
• Megalopolis — Roman parable in New York — theaters — 3 stars.
A city called New Rome causes conflict between a man named Cesar looking for a utopian society, and a man named Franklyn craving power. All the while, a young woman named Julia faces contention because she is in love with Cesar but is also the daughter of Franklyn.
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Stars: Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel
• Lee — biopic of WWII photographer — theaters — 3 1/2 stars.
Capturing the story of a model named Lee Miller who, during World War II, becomes a photographer and famous war correspondent for Vogue magazine.
Director: Ellen Kuras
Stars: Alexander Skarsgard, Kate Winslet, Andy Samberg
• My Old Ass — coming-of-age comedy — theaters — 4 stars.
A young girl named Elliot always marches to the beat of her own drum, and after she meets her older self during a mushroom trip, she realizes she has to start probably rethinking a lot of things in her life.
Director: Megan Park
Stars: Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White
———