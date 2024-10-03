Geek News on the Radio for October 3rd, 2024

NEW Nosferatu Trailer

Coming to theaters Christmas Day 2024!

John Williams Documentary

Coming to theaters and Disney+ November 1st!

Voltron live action movie

Daniel Quinn-Toye has been cast for the live action Voltron movie! Read more here!

“Superhero” trademarked but not anymore

Marvel and DC had trademarked the word “superhero” but were recently taken to court and lost the trademark. Read more here!

James Gunn movie called Dynamic Duo

Dynamic Duo is a Robin centered movie coming soon! Read more here!