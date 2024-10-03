Boner of the Day for October 3rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK IT’S PRETTY CLEAR THAT OF THE TWO KELCE BROTHERS, JASON IS THE DUMB ONE
Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have started a podcast called “New Heights,” where the two talk about their careers in the NFL and anything football related. In a recent episode, Jason said a few things that made it seem he may be out of touch. “Stats are numbers. What I care about is the football. Where does it go? Does it go in the end zone? Do we get points? Points are also numbers, but points determine games and wins and losses. Stats are numbers, numbers are nerds, nerds are losers, therefore stats are losers,” said Jason. Jason Kelce made this remark in response to Raheem Morris, the Atlanta Falcons head coach, saying he think doesn’t care about stats because they are for losers. However, Travis Kelce took a different and more accurate approach to the quote from Morris saying, “If you care enough about stats for it to change your day, I think that’s when you have a – you don’t have a winning mentality. So, I get what coach Morris is saying, but at the same time, if you’re putting the ball in the end zone you’re going to get stats, it is what it is,” said Travis.
via Fox News
Boner Candidate #2: YOU DON’T BECOME A BILLIONAIRE BY PAYING FOR SAND.
The owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, Mark Attanasio, is being cited by the California Coastal Commission after Attanasio’s neighbor complained about Attanasio stealing sand for his own use. James Kohlberg, Attanasio’s neighbor, filed the lawsuit after Attanasio allegedly stole sand from public beaches in Malibu to use on repairing a seawall on his property. Attanasio has also been accused of stealing sand for the same purpose back in 2008 in a different beach front home of his. In both instances, the construction of the seawalls was illegal, and affected public stretches of beach, along with marine wildlife and resources. “We’re happy that the Coastal Commission is echoing what we are also trying to do, and we’re encouraged with the actions that they’ve taken thus far. This citation of the neighboring property owner validates what we have been saying from the start: The beach cannot and should not be treated as a personal sandbox,” said Kohlberg’s attorney, Tim McGinity.
via LA Times
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: YOU MAY NOT LEAVE THE OFFICE UNTIL THE WATER IS WAIST HIGH
Hurricane Helene hit in the Southeastern United States this past weekend, resulting in millions of people losing power, about 183 people so far confirmed to be dead, and many more people still missing. However, the seriousness of the storm didn’t seem to get through to managers Impact Plastics in Erwin, Tennessee. The employees of the company were left to cling to pipes, while 11 people were swept away by the rising water, and two people were killed and seven others are still considered to be missing. It wasn’t until the water became waist high that the employees were allowed to leave the building, but by then it was too dangerous, and the vehicles of employees were underwater and undrivable. Impact Plastics has said in a statement that they are “devastated by the tragic loss,” but many of the employees that survived the disaster agree that no one should have been at work that day anyway since there had been weather warnings earlier in the week.
via Daily Beast