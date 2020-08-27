Scooby-Doo Co-Creator Joe Ruby Dies at 87

Animation writer and executive, Joe Ruby, who co-created Scooby-Doo has died. He died of natural causes on Wednesday at the age of 87. His grandson said he never stopped writing and creating even as he aged. Scooby-Doo launched in 1969. He was also responsible for Alvin and the Chipmunks, Thundarr the Barbarian, and more.

What was your favorite Saturday morning cartoon when you were younger?