“Birds Of Prey” And “The Gentlemen” To Move Up Home Releases

Studios are trying to keep you entertained while you protect yourself and others. Warner Brothers is releasing “Birds Of Prey” and “The Gentlemen” to home viewers much earlier than normal. The films debuted in theaters just weeks ago. Both titles will be for on-demand purchase on March 24th for $19.99 each. Rentals begin in April.

Coronavirus: Universal to make current theatrical movies available for home viewing on Friday https://t.co/DXRWZNOqzg — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 17, 2020