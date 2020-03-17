Life

White House Seeks Roughly $850B in Emergency Stimulus

Posted on

As the Senate moves forward on the latest Coronavirus bill, the White House is seeking roughly $850 billion in emergency stimulus to confront an economic fallout. $500 in stimulus will come in the form of tax relief, according to Fox News. $250 billion will come in Small Business Administration loans and $58 billion will go to the airline industry. Meanwhile, the Senate is pushing forward a $750 billion spending package that will expand unemployment insurance and expand Medicaid.

