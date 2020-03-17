Animal Shelters Encourage Pet Fostering during Self-Isolation

If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, now is the time to do so! Animal shelters across the country urge you to consider fostering a pet as the Coronavirus may impact shelter workers. One animal shelter in Virginia posted on Facebook “The less animals we have in-house, the more we can reduce kennel workforce and reduce exposure” to the novel Coronavirus. Plus, if you’re self-isolating, a furry friend can be great to keep cabin fever at bay! Have you thought about fostering a pet in need during this outbreak?

Don't Self Isolate Alone: Animal Shelter Encourages Fostering a Pet During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/gn1nGQxGjA — People (@people) March 17, 2020