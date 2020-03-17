Stephen Colbert Does Monologue From Bathtub

Stephen Colbert isn’t letting coronavirus stop him from putting on a show. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert started on Monday night with the host in his bathtub securely self-isolating from everyone else. With a suit jacket, shirt and tie on, Colbert delivered his nightly monologue. Colbert told viewers, It is a freaky, freaky time, I’ll give you that — and I’m sure a lot of you are worried. But if you’re watching this from home right now, know that you’re doing the right thing. I’m at home; every member of my staff is home. Because we need to slow the spread of this virus.”

