Bill Frost on TV for August 26th, 2024

Catch Bill Frost reviewing what’s new on TV every Monday morning with Radio From Hell

TV: it’s what’s for dinner! You can also hear and read more of Bill’s TV reviews over at TV Tan!

Here’s what’s new this week…

Only Murders in the Building (Season 4, Tuesday, Aug. 27, Hulu)

In Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building (2024), the trio—Charles, Oliver, and Mabel—delve into a new mystery following the shocking death of Charles’ stunt double, Sazz. As they investigate whether Sazz or Charles was the intended target, their journey takes them to Hollywood, where a movie adaptation of their podcast is being made. The season features a star-studded cast, adding even more intrigue to the storyline ​(Hulu, TechRadar).

Longlegs (Movie, Tuesday, Aug. 27, VOD)

Longlegs (2024) is a horror-thriller centered on FBI Agent Lee Harker, a promising new recruit, who is assigned to a case involving an elusive serial killer linked to the occult. As the investigation deepens, Harker uncovers a disturbing personal connection to the killer, forcing a race against time to prevent further bloodshed​ (Movie Insider , UPROXX ).

Sasquatch Sunset (Movie, Tuesday, Aug. 27, Paramount+)

Sasquatch Sunset (2024) is a surreal, dialogue-free film that follows a year in the life of a Sasquatch family in the misty forests of North America. The film mixes absurdist humor with poignant moments, portraying the struggles of these creatures as they navigate survival, relationships, and the encroaching human world​ (Wikipedia, Flickering Myth).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2, Thursday, Aug. 29, Prime Video)

In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Sauron returns in disguise as the Elf Annatar, manipulating the creation of more Rings of Power. Galadriel seeks to correct her past mistakes, while the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm grapple with their role in the conflict. Meanwhile, epic battles loom, and characters like Elrond, Celebrimbor, and the Harfoots continue their journeys across Middle-earth​ (TV Insider, JustWatch, The Streamable).

Kaos (New Series, Thursday, Aug. 29, Netflix)

Kaos is a darkly comedic, genre-bending TV series that reimagines Greek and Roman mythology in a modern context. The show follows Zeus, who becomes paranoid after discovering a wrinkle on his forehead, fearing it signals his impending downfall. As Zeus spirals, other gods like Hades and Poseidon are distracted by their own issues, leaving Earth in chaos. Meanwhile, a group of mortals might be the key to bringing down Zeus and changing the world​ (whattowatch.com, Den of Geek).

Terminator Zero (New Series, Thursday, Aug. 29, Netflix)

“Terminator Zero” is a 2024 animated series set in two timelines: 2022, where humanity is embroiled in a brutal war against machines, and 1997, where Skynet first becomes self-aware. A soldier named Eiko is sent back to protect Malcolm Lee, a scientist creating a rival AI to Skynet. She must defend him and his family from a relentless Terminator, with the future of humanity at stake​ (JustWatch, Express.co.uk, Wikipedia).

The Fall Guy (Movie, Friday, Aug. 30, Peacock)

“The Fall Guy” is an action-packed film featuring Ryan Gosling as a stuntman caught in a dangerous conspiracy after a high-profile stunt goes wrong. With thrilling sequences and a gripping plot, the movie also stars Emily Blunt and received approximately $92 million at the U.S. box office but will likely be seen by more people on a TV screen.

English Teacher (New Series, Monday, Sept. 2, FX/Hulu)

“English Teacher”, a new TV show on Hulu, follows a passionate and unconventional high school teacher navigating the challenges of a changing education system while inspiring her students to embrace their unique voices and talents. The series blends humor and drama, highlighting the impact of one dedicated educator in a dynamic classroom environment.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (New Series, Friday, Sept. 6, Hulu)

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” on Hulu delves into the private struggles and hidden facets of women within the Mormon community. The show follows several women as they navigate their personal challenges, from marital difficulties to societal pressures, all while adhering to traditional values. Critics argue that the series sensationalizes and misrepresents the experiences of Mormon women, leading to significant controversy among both viewers and the community itself (Smith, 2024; Johnson, 2024). The show has sparked discussions about the balance between storytelling and cultural sensitivity. Only real Utahns will know for sure.

Back to Radio From Hell