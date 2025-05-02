Sean Means For March 2nd, 2025

Thunderbolts • MCU anti-heroes assemble • theaters everywhere • 3 1/2 stars
A Marvel Comic that features antiheroes and former villains who undertake morally complex missions. They are often depicted as militia for the CIA, handling danger and unsavory tasks.
Starring: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko
Director: Jake Schreier
The Surfer • Psychedelic drama with Nicolas Cage • Broadway and others • 3 stars
A psychological thriller film, a man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his sons. When he is humiliated by a group of locals, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising and pushes him to his breaking point.
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Finn Little, Rahel Romahn, Alexander Bertand
Director: Lorcan Finnegan
Bonjour Tristesse • French vacation melodrama • Broadway • 3 stars
An 18 year old girl relaxing at the French seaside with her father, Raymond and his girlfriend, Elsa. The film explores her life as her late mother’s enigmatic friend, Anne, arrives, which disrupts her carefree summer.
Starring: Chloe Sevigny, Lily Mclnerny, Claes Bang
Director: Durga Chew-Bose
Another Simple Favor • Anna Kendrick/Blake Lively sequel • Prime • 2 1/2 stars
The film follows a vlogger as she attempts to find her missing friend Emily, who faked her own death. The story unfolds on the island of Capri, Italy, where Emily’s extravagant wedding is interrupted by murder and betrayal. The film explores themes of friendship, deception, and the complexities of relationships.
Starring: Black Lively, Anna Kendrick, Allison Janney, Joshua Satine, Mitch Salm
Director: Paul Feig