Bill Frost on TV for September 16th, 2024

High Potential (New Series, Tuesday, Sept. 17, ABC/Hulu)

“High Potential” follows a group of talented individuals working in a high-stakes corporate environment. As they navigate intense projects and office politics, their professional skills are tested alongside personal growth. The show blends drama and humor, focusing on ambition, collaboration, and the pressures of a fast-paced workplace.

Nothin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal (Docuseries, Tuesday Set. 17, Paramount+)

“Nothin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal” on Paramount+ explores the flamboyant and high-octane world of ’80s hair metal. The documentary delves into the genre’s rise with bands like Poison, Mötley Crüe, and Def Leppard, capturing their excessive lifestyles, electrifying performances, and cultural impact. Through candid interviews with band members, industry insiders, and archival footage, it reveals the behind-the-scenes drama, personal struggles, and eventual decline of this iconic era in rock music. The series offers a nostalgic yet gritty look at the hedonistic and unforgettable era of hair metal.

Agatha All Along (New Series, Wednesday, Sept. 18, Disney+)

“Agatha All Along” is a delightfully mischievous TV show that dives into the life of Agatha Harkness, the enigmatic witch from the Marvel universe. Set in a whimsical town full of magical secrets, Agatha stirs up trouble with her mischievous spells and clever schemes. Each episode blends dark comedy with supernatural intrigue as Agatha juggles her magical misadventures while unraveling the town’s hidden mysteries. With a charming cast and a flair for the fantastical, the show offers a playful twist on the superhero genre, making it a must-watch for fans of both magic and mayhem. Prepare for spells, laughs, and a bit of trouble!

The Golden Bachelorette (New Series, Wednesday, Sept. 18, ABC/Hulu)

The new season of The Golden Bachelorette features a charismatic older woman embarking on a fresh romantic journey. As she navigates love and relationships in her golden years, she meets a diverse group of eligible suitors. Expect heartfelt moments, genuine connections, and a celebration of love at any age.

The Penguin (New Series, Thursday, Sept. 19, HBO/Max)

Set in the heart of Gotham’s criminal empire, the show explores Penguin’s power struggle as he attempts to solidify his position amidst rival crime bosses and a city rife with corruption. The series promises to unveil a darker, more complex side of the character, showcasing his ruthless ambition and intricate scheming.

With a blend of noir-style storytelling and intense drama, The Penguin dives into themes of power, betrayal, and survival. The series boasts a stellar supporting cast and intricate plotlines, offering a fresh perspective on Gotham’s seedy underbelly. Fans of the Batman universe will find the show’s exploration of Cobblepot’s rise to power both compelling and richly layered, providing a deeper understanding of one of DC’s most intriguing villains. Expect a mix of suspense, action, and psychological depth as the Penguin claws his way to the top.

Twilight of the Gods (New Series, Thursday, Sept. 19, Netflix)

Twilight of the Gods on Netflix explores a mythical world where gods and mortals clash amid epic battles and political intrigue. Set in a richly imagined universe, the series delves into themes of power, betrayal, and destiny, blending fantasy and drama as ancient deities face their greatest trials.

A Very Royal Scandal (New Series, Thursday, Sept. 19, Prime Video)

Prime Video’s A Very Royal Scandal dives into a captivating drama based on a real-life royal controversy. Set in the opulent world of European royalty, the series reveals a scandalous affair that threatens the stability of a prestigious monarchy. With a mix of intrigue, betrayal, and high-stakes politics, it explores the personal and public fallout from the scandal. The show combines historical drama with intense character portrayals, offering viewers a gripping look at how personal secrets can disrupt the grandeur and power of royal families. Expect lavish settings and dramatic twists.

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story (New Series, Thursday, Sept. 19, Netflix)

Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story delves into the shocking true-crime case of the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, who were convicted of murdering their wealthy parents in 1989. This gripping series explores the complex motivations behind the brutal crime, examining the brothers’ tumultuous upbringing, their tumultuous relationship with their parents, and the high-profile trial that captivated the nation. Through interviews, archival footage, and dramatic reenactments, the show offers an in-depth look at the psychological and emotional factors that led to the murders, while highlighting the broader societal impact and media frenzy surrounding the case.

From (Season 3, Sunday, Sept. 22, MGM+)

Season 3 of From continues the eerie saga of a town trapped in a nightmarish realm, where inhabitants struggle to survive against terrifying creatures that emerge after dark. As tensions rise, new arrivals bring fresh mysteries and possible clues to escape. The townspeople must unravel the town’s dark secrets while grappling with personal conflicts and supernatural threats.

Matlock (New Series, Sunday, Sept. 22, CBS/Paramount+)

The CBS reboot of Matlock follows brilliant attorney Madeline Matlock, played by Kathy Bates, who returns to the legal world in her 70s. Using her sharp wit, experience, and unorthodox methods, she navigates complex cases, proving her value in a modern legal system while uncovering the truth.

Rescue Hi-Surf (New Series, Sunday, Sept. 22, FOX/Hulu)

Rescue Hi-Surf is a new action-packed drama from Fox, set on the iconic beaches of Hawaii. The series follows the elite lifeguards of the Hawaiian Hi-Surf team, who not only save lives in treacherous waters but also face personal challenges off-duty. With high-stakes rescues, intense ocean scenes, and interpersonal drama, the show highlights the courage and teamwork required to patrol one of the most dangerous and beautiful coastlines in the world.

