Amazon Limiting Shipments To Medical Supplies, Household Staples

The coronavirus outbreak has forced Amazon to shift its focus to the essentials. The company announced Tuesday that it would temporarily suspend all warehouse shipments of non-essential items and prioritize “household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products” until April 5th. The company says independent sellers will still be able to sell items on Amazon as long as they can ship the products without using the warehouses.

CLARIFICATION: Amazon is suspending all shipments other than medical supplies and household staples *to its warehouses* amid coronavirus crisis — read the memo it just sent sellers https://t.co/LAhlOGZoFh — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 17, 2020