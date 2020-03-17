Avoid That Coronavirus ‘Self-Check Test’ Floating Around Social Media

It’s best to only take medical advice from a verified news source or directly from a doctor, not from a post shared on social media. Perhaps you’ve come across a so-called “self-check test” for the coronavirus. If you do, just keep moving along. Experts reveal that nothing in it is accurate. In the widely circulated message, you’re told to hold your breath for 10 seconds. If you are able to do so without coughing, you’re not infected. In another section, you’re told drinking water will ward off the disease. Stanford University, who the message claims the advice originates from, has called it out as fake. Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Legare Atmar, an infectious disease specialist at Baylor College of Medicine, debunked all of the points to CNN.

