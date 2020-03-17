Woman Licks Airplane Toilet Seat In Coronavirus Challenge

Of all the dumb so-called internet “challenges,” this one might rank up there as the stupidest. Or at least until the next one comes along. A social media star by the name of Ava Louise kicked off what she dubbed the “Coronavirus Challenge,” where she licked an airplane toilet seat. Who exactly knows what the purpose actually was, but the video shared on TikTok, of course, went viral. She claims it was to remind people to be sanitary while flying. Reaction online was swift, with lots of eye-rolling. Fox News’ Meghan McCain went so far as to call for Louise to be tossed in jail over the stunt.

