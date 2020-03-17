Should COVID-19 Patients Avoid Taking Ibuprofen?

When running a fever, many will grab a bottle of Ibuprofen to reduce their temperature. But should someone suffering from coronavirus do the same? Recently the French government and Health Minister Olivier Véran released a statement that patients with COVID-19 should not take the popular anti-inflammatory, known as Advil, saying that it could aggravate the infection. A UK doctor at the National Health Service also agreed. Instead, they recommend taking acetaminophen (Tylenol). However, internet fact-checking site Snopes, notes that the medical community is mixed on this message and the science isn’t settled. But even though, those quoted say acetaminophen is preferred.

Warnings to avoid ibuprofen prompted mixed reactions from the medical community. https://t.co/LX2FR85fBS — snopes.com (@snopes) March 16, 2020