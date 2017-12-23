X96 welcomes BLACK VEIL BRIDES & ASKING ALEXANDRIA

to The Complex on Wednesday, January 10th!

Jon Smith is hooking up listeners every day this week with a chance to win a pair of tickets to see BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ASKING ALEXANDRIA at The Complex this January from X96.

Listen weekdays between 10:00am and 3:00pm for the keyword to text to 33986 for a chance to qualify. Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and YOU WIN!

These are the specific contest rules for “BLACK VEIL BRIDES ASKING ALEXANDRIA 01.10.18 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 12/25/17 – 12/29/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to BLACK VEIL BRIDES / ASKING ALEXANDRIA on January 10th, 2018 at The Complex in Salt Lake City by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited sometime between 10:00am and 3:00pm. Participants are not limited to a number of attempts per keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. Message and data rates may apply. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize after February 27th, 2017 at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $70.00. Prize is provided by Postfontaine.