BLINDLOVE’S DEBUT ALBUM IS OUT NOW

After teasing us with a series of singles, Utah’s Blindlove has released their debut album Broken Heart Syndrome and it is exploding on all streaming platforms, garnering over one million streams on Spotify alone—where they currently have over 120,000 monthly listeners and over 10 million total streams. People are listening and are relating to the messages in their music! Broken Heart Syndrome explores themes of despair, hope, and the anguish that can lead to the actual medical condition that shares the album’s title. There are indeed dark moments on this album, but a prevailing theme of hope is woven between the lyrics and driving rhythms. Poignant sections of the album are the song “Limerence” which builds to a gut-wrenching scream, immediately followed by the beautiful ballad “Is It Enough?” The combination of those two songs is like having your soul wrapped in barbwire and ripped out through your chest. It is the spiritual cleansing you didn’t know you needed.

Blindlove has toured with The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, Blue October and more. Broken Heart Syndrome is streaming everywhere with physical copies on vinyl and CD coming soon. Details are at www.blindlovemusic.com