Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from February 11th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 13th:
- The Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Experience Live with The Discophers at The Depot
Saturday the 14th:
-
Carver Louis Presents Country Covers for Country Lovers with Skylar Geer, Whitney Lusk, Cole Hartley and Mikayla Paige at The Depot
-
Brian Regan at Delta Center
Sunday the 15th:
-
Club 90’s Heated Rivalrave at The Depot on Sunday, February 15th. *18 +
On sale Thursday – noon
- Noah Kahan – August 25th – America First Field
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
-
Jimmy Eat World July 22 at Sandy Amphitheater
On Sale Friday at 12pm MT
-
Baby Keem May 16 at The Union
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Valentine’s Tea 2026 at Grand America Hotel – 1/30-2/16 – Link2026
- The Watch Party Opening Night at Downtown Library – Link
- 100 Years of Black History Month at The U – 02/04/2026 – 02/25/2026 – Link
- Ballet West: Peter Pan at Capitol Theater – through 21st- Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Bloomington Bison at Maverik Center – Link
Friday the 13th:
- Friday the 13th: A Valentine’s Fright! At Nightmare on 13th- Link
- SLC Creatures & Features Market At the Murray Armory – Link
- The Market starts at 3pm to 9:00pm
- Then we are showing Night of the Living Dead for free at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.
Saturday the 14th: Valentine’s Day
- 2026 Lunar New Year Spring Festival – Link
- 2026 Cupids Chase 5k Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park – Link
- Magic City Hippies live at The Complex – Link
- SoJo Date Dash 5K 2026 at West Riverfront Park – Link
- Valentine’s Day Dinner 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- Valentine’s Winter Stomp 5k – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common – Sundays (1/19-2/15) – Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link