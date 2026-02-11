Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from February 11th, 2026

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 13th: 

  • The Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Experience Live with The Discophers at The Depot

Saturday the 14th:

  • Carver Louis Presents Country Covers for Country Lovers with Skylar Geer, Whitney Lusk, Cole Hartley and Mikayla Paige at The Depot
  • Brian Regan at Delta Center
Sunday the 15th: 
  • Club 90’s Heated Rivalrave at The Depot on Sunday, February 15th. *18 +

 

On sale Thursday – noon

  • Noah Kahan – August 25th – America First Field

 On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • Jimmy Eat World July 22 at Sandy Amphitheater
On Sale Friday at 12pm MT
  • Baby Keem May 16 at The Union

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Valentine’s Tea 2026 at Grand America Hotel – 1/30-2/16 – Link2026
  • The Watch Party Opening Night at Downtown Library – Link
  • 100 Years of Black History Month at The U – 02/04/2026 – 02/25/2026 – Link
  • Ballet West: Peter Pan at Capitol Theater – through 21st- Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Bloomington Bison at Maverik Center – Link 

Friday the 13th:   

  • Friday the 13th: A Valentine’s Fright! At Nightmare on 13th- Link
  • SLC Creatures & Features Market At the Murray Armory – Link 
    • The Market starts at 3pm to 9:00pm 
    • Then we are showing Night of the Living Dead for free at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. 

Saturday the 14th: Valentine’s Day

  • 2026 Lunar New Year Spring Festival – Link 
  • 2026 Cupids Chase 5k Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park – Link 
  • Magic City Hippies live at The Complex – Link 
  • SoJo Date Dash 5K 2026 at West Riverfront Park – Link 
  • Valentine’s Day Dinner 2026 at Snowbird – Link 
  • Valentine’s Winter Stomp 5k – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common – Sundays (1/19-2/15) – Link
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top