Boner of the Day for February 11th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THEY’RE USING EVERYTHING AT THEIR DISPOSAL TO DESTROY US
The Trump Administration is about the approve largest deregulatory action in American history. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday by saying, “On Thursday, President Trump will be joined by Administrator Lee Zeldin to formalize the rescission of the 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding.” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin had to say, “There are people who, in the name of climate change, are willing to bankrupt the country. They created this endangerment finding and then they are able to put all these regulations on vehicles, on airplanes, on stationary sources, to basically regulate out of existence, in many cases, a lot of segments of our economy. And it cost Americans a lot of money.”
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #2: WE NEED TO REIGN IN ICE TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN
When a Canyon County Sheriff, Kieran Donahue, was asked about an ICE raid in October at a popular horse racing event, he praised the 105 undocumented immigrants arrests, and denied allegations of zipties used on children, that is, until he was presented photographic evidence. At that point he justified it by saying, “God bless her. I’m sorry she went through that, but law enforcement is not evil because we contained everybody and detained them until we sorted it out. That’s not evil.” Jenn Rolnick Borchetta, the ACLU’s deputy project director on policing had this to say, “They have done long lasting damage to children. At this moment, when the United States Congress is confronted with a question of how to reign in ICE…the answer is they need to reign in ICE to protect our children.”
Boner Candidate #3: BAD BUNNY. BAD BUNNY.
Bad Bunny is under review by the House Republicans. They are calling on the FCC to investigate Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, suggesting the content and lyrics of the World Renown pop-star’s show were “illegal.” Rep. Randy Fine said on X, “Had he said these lyrics — and all of the other disgusting and pornographic filth in English on live TV, the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous.” Bad Bunny did not use the f*** word once, and any expletives were blurred out during his performance. Rep. Andy Ogles claimed “children were forced to endure” sexual dancing and lyrics that “openly glorified” certain sexual activities by Bad Bunny’s performance.