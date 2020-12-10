Bob Odenkirk Goes Full John Wick in Trailer for ‘Nobody’

Bob Odenkirk has come a long way since Mr. Show.
The comedian and Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul actor is looking to go full-on John Wick in the new trailer for Nobody.
Odenkirk stars as a husband and father who suffers humiliation after being unable to stop a home invasion. What happens next leads Odenkirk’s character to unleash some serious ass-kicking.
Bob Odenkirk tells us how he trained for two years to go FULL John Wick for Nobody in an exclusive interview. https://t.co/3F1cpPL23D pic.twitter.com/84VrQAvHJP
— IGN (@IGN) December 10, 2020
Nobody is set for release in theaters on February 26.
