Bob Odenkirk Goes Full John Wick in Trailer for ‘Nobody’

Posted on

Bob Odenkirk has come a long way since Mr. Show.

The comedian and Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul actor is looking to go full-on John Wick in the new trailer for Nobody.

Odenkirk stars as a husband and father who suffers humiliation after being unable to stop a home invasion. What happens next leads Odenkirk’s character to unleash some serious ass-kicking.

Nobody is set for release in theaters on February 26.

