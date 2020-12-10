The Office’s Brian Baumgartner to Make $1 Million from Cameo

Kevin Malone on The Office may have always been down on his luck, but the actor who played him is doing just fine!

Brian Baumgartner is set to make $1 million from the Cameo app.

It’s been revealed that Baumgartner had the most revenue from the app, which revolves around celebrities recording messages for fans.

The Office’s Brian Baumgartner to Make $1 Million in 2020 from Cameo Bookings​ https://t.co/zODYJEEon3 — People (@people) December 10, 2020

The CEO of Cameo credits Baumgartner’s reliability and commitment to making quality videos. Not bad for a guy who dropped an entire pot of chili in the office.

