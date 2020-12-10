Life

The Office's Brian Baumgartner to Make $1 Million from Cameo

Kevin Malone on The Office may have always been down on his luck, but the actor who played him is doing just fine!

Brian Baumgartner is set to make $1 million from the Cameo app.

It’s been revealed that Baumgartner had the most revenue from the app, which revolves around celebrities recording messages for fans.

The CEO of Cameo credits Baumgartner’s reliability and commitment to making quality videos. Not bad for a guy who dropped an entire pot of chili in the office.

Have you used Cameo? What celebrity would you like to get a video message from?

