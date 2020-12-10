Life

LeBron James Named Time’s Athlete of the Year

Posted on

Los Angeles Laker LeBron James has won another title this year: Athlete of the Year!

James was named Athlete of the Year by Time Magazine for his work on and off the basketball court.

James was recognized for his activism and skills with Time writing, “After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it.”

Do you agree with LeBron being called the Athlete of the Year? Who else in sports deserves recognition?

Comments
