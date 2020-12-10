LeBron James Named Time’s Athlete of the Year

Los Angeles Laker LeBron James has won another title this year: Athlete of the Year!

James was named Athlete of the Year by Time Magazine for his work on and off the basketball court.

James was recognized for his activism and skills with Time writing, “After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it.”

"Not only is he the best player but he has the most powerful voice." LeBron James has been named TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year. 👉 https://t.co/T5NASjc05Z pic.twitter.com/ESff1DxqnM — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) December 10, 2020

Do you agree with LeBron being called the Athlete of the Year? Who else in sports deserves recognition?