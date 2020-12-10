Pay it forward: 900 pay each other’s tab at Dairy Queen drive-thru in Minnesota

More than 900 people in the drive-thru of a Dairy Queen in central Minnesota paid for the bill for the vehicle behind them.

The general manager of the Brainerd location said that once one person paid for the vehicle behind him, it all took off from there.

More than 275 people kept it going last Thursday, into Friday, and eventually Saturday. In the end, more than 900 people had paid about $10,000 forward in the

drive-thru.

"Over 900 Dairy Queen customers 'pay it forward' at Minnesota drive-thru" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/5vSHfCmv0N pic.twitter.com/Zt9MBkVqk7 — Kelly Mansell (@KellyMansellLgn) December 10, 2020

One customer sums it up as this: ““The way the world is now you see a lot of anger, tension, and selfish behavior. What we witnessed was pure kindness and it was a breath of fresh air really.”

Have you ever paid it forward in a drive-thru? How about it in other situations?