Time Magazine has been switching up their end of the year honors and this time it’s all about the animals.

Time has named Rescue Animals are this year’s Pet of the Year.

While it has become trendy for people to adopt and foster rescue animals, many say that it benefits both the pet and the human.

Rescue animals are TIME's 2020 Pet of the Year Made possible by @Chewy https://t.co/NpNilVoAER — TIME (@TIME) December 9, 2020

Psychologist Rachael Silverman says that now is the perfect time to bring in a pet from the shelter. “With so much uncertainty and instability, animals provide

people, especially children, with unconditional love, support, and comfort as well as serve as a distraction,” says Silverman.

Have you adopted or fostered a pet from a shelter? Do you think more could be done to help rescue animals?